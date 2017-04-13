Arkansas woman killed after vehicle hits tree, overturns

An Arkansas woman was killed after the vehicle she was riding in hit a tree and overturned Wednesday night in Logan County.

Misty D. Perez, 39, of Booneville was traveling west on Arkansas 10 east of Booneville in a 1991 Lincoln, according to an Arkansas State Police report. The Lincoln left the roadway around 8:20 p.m., struck a tree and overturned, police said. Perez suffered fatal injuries.

The driver, 38-year-old Richard H. Lowrance of Booneville, was injured in the wreck and taken to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith for treatment, police said.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time, police said.

Perez's death is the 134th in a traffic crash on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.