Restaurant Transitions: Katmandu open in River Market; Main Street Food Truck Fridays back; Easter Sunday restaurants

Katmandu Mo Mo, which has been enormously popular as a food truck vending Nepalese dumplings and other Himalayan goodies, is going brick-and-mortar, after a fashion: Its kiosk in the River Market's Ottenheimer Market Hall, 400 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, was expected to open Wednesday. Owner Kyler Nordeck says it will be open, tentatively, at least, 10:30 a.m. to market close, 6 p.m., Monday-Saturday and it'll keep the food truck operating, particularly for special events. The phone number, the same one it has been using for the food truck, is (501) 351-4169. Meanwhile, the Market Hall has a still-vacant, east-end kiosk that's supposed to eventually become a gourmet hot dog place.

And speaking of food trucks, the Downtown Little Rock Partnership is bringing back Main Street Food Truck Fridays as of April 21, 10:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. each Friday through June 23 on the plaza at Main Street and Capitol Avenue. It's in advance of the Main Street Food Truck Festival, which this year will be Oct. 7. The first-week food-truck lineup hasn't been posted, but you'll be able to find it each week on Facebook (facebook.com/MainStreetFoodTruckFestival). Visit mainstreetfoodtrucks.com.

Con Quesos, a full-service, fast-casual "fusion taco" restaurant at 2016 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville, tentatively expects to open a Little Rock location in April 2018 at Creek Plaza within the Gateway Town Center (directly across from the still-in-progress Movie Tavern), at the confluence of interstates 30 and 430. "We provide a culinary experience unlike any other by incorporating flavors from around the world in our tacos," founder Omar Kasim tells Arkansas Online's Brandon Riddle, adding that "Indian, Caribbean, Mediterranean and hibachi are just some of the many cuisines." For example, taco options include the Santorini, with grilled chicken, feta cheese and a tzatziki sauce, and the Osaka, with hibachi shrimp, stir-fried rice and a spicy mango dressing. Three cheese dip options: one with a "Southern sweet potato flair," one Kasim describes as "Korean spice meets Tex-Mex" and one combining "lime and the heat of salsa verde." Kasim says the Little Rock menu will be pretty much the same, but he's planning to provide a "more robust bar experience." The Fayetteville restaurant number: (479) 249-8495.

Shark's Fish & Chicken, a burgeoning chain/franchise that has been proliferating across the landscape by moving into closed and/or abandoned fast-food and fast-casual restaurants, is reportedly set to open later this month in the former Waffle House, 2512 Arkansas 161, off the I-40 Prothro Junction exit, North Little Rock.

Damgoode Pies is teaming up with Loblolly Creamery to sell its ice cream by the scoop, pint (available for carry-out and delivery) and float (with sodas and Damgoode Brews, Damgoode's in-house brand of craft beer). Most of the news release featured quotes from Damgoode founder Jeff Trine in all capital letters, because, as Trine notes, it is "CUSTOMARY TO SCREAM FOR ICE CREAM!" Initially, the several locations will be serving these four Loblolly flavors: Double Vanilla, Little Rock-y Road, Salted Caramel, and Strawberry Pineapple Tea Sorbet, with plans to occasionally rotate flavors. Visit DamgoodePies.com.

Mama's Gyros Grill, 3309 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood, has expanded its hours -- now 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday -- and tweaked its menu, with new items including grilled fish gyros and a grilled salmon Greek salad. The phone number is (501) 833-0306.

Bleu Flame Burger Co., 1600 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, has closed. We know this because one of our eagle-eyed colleagues spotted a sign on the door that says "We've closed our doors for good." Also because a Google search turns up the words "permanently closed." And because the phone number, (501) 205-1927, has been disconnected.

Our attention, meanwhile, has been called to Las Delicias, 1815 Old Morrilton Highway (U.S. 64), Conway, which vends desserts, ice cream and frozen yogurt, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon-9 p.m. Sunday. The phone number: (501) 358-7577.

...

And here's our slightly expanded list of Easter Sunday meal options. Note that the list, which we provide as a service to our readers, only includes submissions from the restaurants involved, and that the presence, or absence, of an establishment constitutes neither an endorsement nor a lack thereof. We've included phone numbers so you can make reservations, which we do endorse.

• Crowne Plaza Hotel, 201 S. Shackleford Road, Little Rock, Easter champagne brunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Crowne Plaza Atrium and Cafe 201. Chef Andre Poirot is preparing cold-food, carving, omelet, waffle, shrimp-and-grits, hot entree, hot breakfast and dessert stations. $34, $30 for senior citizens (60 and older), $18 for children 6-12, free for kids 5 and younger with a paying adult, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: (501) 223-3000, Extension 6679.

• Wyndham Riverfront, 2 Riverfront Place, North Little Rock, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Carving, waffle and omelet, entree, vegetable, salad and dessert stations. $24.95, $22.95 for senior citizens, $14.95 for children 5-11, free for kids under 5 with paying adult, plus tax and gratuity. (501) 907-4826.

• The Castle on Stagecoach, 6601 Stagecoach Road, Little Rock, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., prix-fixe buffet ($75 plus tax and gratuity, half-price for kids 13-17, free for kids 12 and younger. They'll have a strolling violinist and with specialty coffees from Koffee with a Kause, plus egg hunts for children, photo ops with the Easter Bunny and carriage rides to and from the "castle" by Little Rock Carriage Co. (501) 960-0658; CastleonStagecoach.com.

• All Dixie Cafe restaurants are open 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m., offering two special entrees: a shrimp platter, grilled or fried, and the Fisherman's Feast, grilled or fried.

• The Hive, in the 21c Bentonville Hotel, 200 N.E. A St., Bentonville, will offer a three-course, prix-fixe Easter Brunch with a menu from executive chef Matthew McClure, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. The $35 price includes coffee, tea and soda; "adult brunch libations" are extra. (479) 286-6575.

• Morningside Bagel, 10848 Maumelle Blvd., North Little Rock, will be closed Sunday to allow staff and patrons to enjoy Easter with their families. So stock up on Saturday.

