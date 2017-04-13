Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, April 13, 2017, 12:25 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Video captures horse battling gator at park

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:42 a.m.


MICANOPY, Fla. — Visitors to a state park in Florida got a dramatic glimpse at the wild kingdom when a wild horse attacked an alligator.

Krystal Berry was one of several park goers who took video of the attack at Paynes Prairie State Park Wednesday. She tells Tampa's WTVT-TV that she was part of a group who spotted wild horses grazing alongside a path. She says the alligator came up beside them and stopped.

Video she posted to Facebook shows one of the horses kicking the alligator, which then began to move. The horse then doubled back and repeatedly kicked the reptile, nearly turning it over. The alligator then went on its way.

Berry writes on Facebook that there were "no clear signs of distress" when they left the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Video captures horse battling gator at park

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online