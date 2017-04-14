Johnny Depp, Damien Echols appear at Arkansas anti-execution rally

LITTLE ROCK — Death-penalty opponents are gathered on the front steps of Arkansas' Capitol to protest the state's plan to execute seven inmates before the end of the month.

The actor Johnny Depp appeared alongside Damien Echols, who spent nearly 18 years on Arkansas' death row before he was freed in 2011 in a plea deal in which he maintained his innocence. Depp was among several celebrities who lobbied for the release of Echols and the two other men convicted in the "West Memphis Three" case.

In his remarks, Echols said he wouldn't be able to live with himself if he didn't try to do something to stop the executions.

“These are the people who showed me more kindness, compassion and generosity than any of the good people trying to kill them ever did," Echols said of the inmates on death row.

Echols also acknowledged still having nightmares about his death row experience and time in Arkansas.

"I still have panic attacks about this place," he said.

The Arkansas Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty's Friday rally comes as a federal judge weighs whether to grant the inmates' requests to block their upcoming executions. The first executions are set for Monday night.

