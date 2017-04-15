Arkansas State Police investigate after officer fatally shoots suspect

Authorities in West Memphis fatally shot a person while responding to an armed robbery at a hotel Saturday morning, according to a news release.

After responding to a robbery around 7 a.m., West Memphis Police Department officers “encountered an individual matching the description of the robbery suspect” the Arkansas State Police news release said.

West Memphis Police Capt. Joe Baker said the robbery took place at the Americas Best Value Inn on 2411 E. Service Rd., and that the shooting happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex that borders the back of the motel.

When police approached the suspect at 2408 Talonwood Dr., the suspect “brandished a gun,” according to the release. One officer shot the suspect, Baker said. The robbery suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

Baker declined to identify the officer, but said the officer fired one shot, which killed the suspect. The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, as per department policy, Baker said.

No officers were reported wounded.

The body will be turned over to the state Crime Laboratory for investigation, the release said. Arkansas State Police said the individual’s name “has not at this time been confirmed.”

Arkansas State Police are investigating the shooting. At the completion of the investigation, state police will hand over an investigative file to the prosecuting attorney, who will determine whether the use of deadly force complied with Arkansas law.