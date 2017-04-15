Arkansas man killed in 2-vehicle collision in Oklahoma

FAIRLAND, Okla. — A 60-year-old Arkansas man has died following a two-vehicle collision in far northeastern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says James L. Greer of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died on Friday after the motorcycle he was driving was struck by an SUV in Ottawa County.

Troopers say the collision occurred at 10:16 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 125 about four miles south of Fairland. The patrol says the motorcycle pulled out from a private driveway onto the roadway and was struck by the SUV. Troopers say the driver of the SUV fled the scene and is suspected of being impaired from drinking.

The patrol says Greer was pronounced dead at the scene from massive injuries sustained in the collision.