Baxter County inmate charged in escape

A Baxter County jail inmate who left a work detail in Mountain Home last week and was rearrested hours later now faces a charge of escape, authorities said Thursday.

Jimmy Leon Bohannon, 49, was working at the Mountain Home Food Basket at 1341 Eastside Center Court before he disappeared around 1 p.m. April 7. Bohannon left the building to take out the trash and did not return, a news release said.

Authorities found Bohannon's jail uniform outside the business and began to search for him. About an hour later, a man told officers that a person fitting Bohannon's description had asked for a ride to a residence on Kingswood Drive off Arkansas 201, the release said.

The woman there told authorities she knew Bohannon and had given him clothing when he came to her house. Bohannon had been wearing underwear and socks when he arrived, according to the release.

Authorities said they didn't think Bohannon's contact with the woman was planned. He left her house after getting clothing, the release said.

Around 10 p.m. that night, police received a report of a stranger sitting on the tailgate of a truck near a woman's home. Authorities arrested Bohannon and took him back into custody where he was charged with second-degree escape, the release said.

Bohannon was originally booked into the Baxter County jail in January on more than 10 charges, including shoplifting, second-degree battery, burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.

