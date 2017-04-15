Rock Region Metro bus strikes, kills man in Little Rock

Little Rock police were investigating after a Rock Region Metro bus struck and killed a man Friday afternoon.

Spokesman officer Steve Moore said police were called about 4:45 p.m. to a bus stop at West Roosevelt Road and Maple Street. He said a man had tried to get on the bus, but the driver refused to let him board because the man appeared to be intoxicated.

Moore said the driver closed the door and started to move away. The bus then ran over the man, police reported.

Police had not named the bus driver or the dead man late Friday.

Rock Region Metro spokesman Natalie Ghidotti said the bus driver will be tested for drugs and alcohol, in accordance with agency protocol, before he can return to work.

Moore said the bus was released to Rock Region Metro after investigators examined the vehicle.

Several passengers were on the bus when the man was killed. Some stayed in the vehicle as police investigated Friday. Others stood in the street, hugging one another and crying.

No charges had been filed late Friday.

