Sunday, April 16, 2017, 4:47 a.m.

TV news shows

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:31 a.m.

Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:

ABC’s This Week — National security adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. Mc-Master. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC’s Meet the Press — Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly; Sens. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Jack Reed, D-R.I. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS’ Face the Nation — Panels of analysts and commentators. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN’s State of the Union — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Ed Royce, R-Calif. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday — Deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland; Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

