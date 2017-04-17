Subscribe Register Login

Monday, April 17, 2017, 4:43 p.m.

Arkansas lawmaker won't try to override mass picketing veto

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 4:04 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas senator says he won't try to override the governor's veto of his bill that would've criminalized mass picketing.

Under Republican Sen. Trent Garner's bill, penalties of up to a year in jail and a fine of $2,500 would be assessed for interfering with people getting to work or blocking access to homes and public roads while demonstrating.

Garner said he wants to discuss the bill with other lawmakers and the governor's office to come up with something that satisfies everyone.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the bill's goal of ensuring public safety is admirable but that the measure's vague language could affect constitutional rights to free speech and assemble. American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas had urged Hutchinson to veto the bill over concerns of constitutional violations.

