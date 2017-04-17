Arkansas man killed, minor hurt after vehicle hits tree

An Arkansas man was killed and a minor was hurt in a one-vehicle crash Monday, state police say.

George Perez, 23, of Springdale was driving a 2009 Ford east on County Line Road shortly before noon when the vehicle drifted off the road's north side, hitting a tree, according to a preliminary state police report.

Police said Perez sustained fatal injuries in the crash, and a minor passenger was also injured. The youth was taken to a Springdale hospital, according to the report.

Conditions at the time of the crash were reportedly rainy and cloudy, and police said the road was wet.

At least 145 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary state police data.