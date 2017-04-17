Arkansas woman dies after car hits tree, overturns

An Arkansas woman was killed after her car hit a tree and overturned in Garland County on Saturday, police said.

Donna M. Anderson, 56, of Royal was driving a 2009 Ford Focus south on Ragweed Valley Road near Royal around 5:35 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Focus left the roadway, hit a tree and overturned, police said. Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was reported injured in the wreck, and conditions were clear and dry at the time.

Anderson's death is the 142nd on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.