PHOTOS: State lottery reveals man who won $177 million

The state lottery Monday revealed the winner of the largest jackpot ever in Arkansas, officials said.

At a 2 p.m. news conference, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said Eliberto L. Cantu won the March 31 $177 million Mega Millions prize. He is reportedly from Lubbock, Texas.

The ticket was purchased at One Stop Valero on East 22nd Street in Stuttgart. The store will receive a $50,000 commission.

