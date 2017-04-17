Home / Latest News /
PHOTOS: State lottery reveals man who won $177 million
This article was published today at 1:11 p.m. Updated today at 2:30 p.m.
PHOTO BY BRANDON RIDDLE
The state lottery Monday revealed the winner of the largest jackpot ever in Arkansas, officials said.
At a 2 p.m. news conference, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said Eliberto L. Cantu won the March 31 $177 million Mega Millions prize. He is reportedly from Lubbock, Texas.
The ticket was purchased at One Stop Valero on East 22nd Street in Stuttgart. The store will receive a $50,000 commission.
