Woman assaulted on North Little Rock trail, police say

A woman was hit in the face and pulled toward the woods while jogging on Overbrook Trail in North Little Rock, police said.

The victim was on the walking trail about 11:30 a.m. Sunday when she encountered a male who she thought was about to wave at her, North Little Rock Police Department Sgt. Brian Dedrick said.

Instead of waving, he hit her twice in the face, then tried to pull her toward a wooded area nearby, police said.

The woman ran away from her assailant and called police, authorities said. Dedrick said emergency medical services personnel treated the victim for minor injuries when they arrived. Her cellphone was also damaged during the assault, he said.

Dedrick said the woman never saw the male holding a gun but that he “implied that he had one.” The victim described her assailant as a slender black male who stood about 5 foot 6 and wore a red shirt.

The trail is about 150 feet away from 5100 N. Hills Blvd.

Dedrick said the Overbrook Trail assault may be related to several other crimes, the earliest of which occurred March 17.

In one of the previous crimes, a male with the same description entered a vehicle in Lakewood Village in which two women were sitting.