Woman, 20, arrested after driving into tractor-trailer on I-30, police say

A 20-year-old was arrested after driving into a tractor-trailer on Interstate 30 in Little Rock Tuesday morning, police said.

Kaylee Mitchell of Maumelle was eastbound on Interstate 30 near Ninth Street around 1:30 a.m., according to a Little Rock police report.

Mitchell rear-ended a tractor-trailer and ricocheted into a concrete divider on the inside shoulder of the roadway, police said. There was a "strong odor of intoxicants" when she was confronted by police, the report said.

The report did not indicate if anyone was injured in the collision.

Mitchell faces charges of driving while intoxicated and careless driving.

She was not listed as an inmate at the Pulaski County jail shortly before 8:30 a.m., online records show.

A court date is scheduled for May 16.