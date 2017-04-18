Arkansas attorney general again rejects casino proposal

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has again rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would ask voters to approve gambling in the state.

The decision announced Monday is the fourth time this year that Rutledge has turned down the proposal by Barry Emigh of Hot Springs.

The measure would legalize gambling and allow members of what it calls the Fairplay Holdings Ballot Question Committee to start ballot measures in cities and counties to license casinos and allow the sale of alcohol in the casinos.

Rutledge's letter says popular name of the proposal is too long, the ballot title is "overly long and complicated" and that the proposal fails to say how the Fairplay Holdings Ballot Question Committee would be created or how it would initiate a ballot measure regarding gambling.