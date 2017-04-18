Home / Latest News /
Breathalyzer officer fired after showing up for work drunk, memo shows
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 5:43 p.m.
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin police officer whose duties included administering Breathalyzer tests has been fired after a self-administered test indicated he had reported for work drunk.
His supervising sergeant is suspended for 60 days.
A memo released Tuesday showed the officer reported for his shift one day last October, then drove his patrol car to the Travis County jail for a self-administered breath test required by his certification. The results showed a blood-alcohol concentration of .064-0.65 percent.
The officer drove back to his substation and gave the results to his supervisor, who told him to stay out of service until sober.
A state police scientist said an extrapolation of the results meant the officer reported for work with a .084-.124 percent blood-alcohol concentration, above the state limit for drivers of .08 percent.
