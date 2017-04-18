Cotton interview set at music hall

The University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service dean is moving his interview of U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton to a bigger venue.

Skip Rutherford, the dean, said the Wednesday interview will now be held at the Robinson Center, 426 W. Markham St. (at the corner of W. Markham St. and Broadway) in downtown Little Rock. The interview will center on the new presidential administration and will start at noon. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. To reserve seats, email publicprograms@clintonschool.uasys.edu or call (501) 683-5239.

The event will also be live-streamed online at clintonschool.uasys.edu/uacslive.

The junior Republican senator from Dardanelle has held public meetings earlier this year, but Wednesday's interview will have a different format. Rutherford will allow audience members to submit questions.

Cotton has generally supported President Donald Trump and has met with the new administration at the White House to talk about immigration legislation. But the senator has also challenged Trump at times, including Cotton's opposition to health care legislation that bogged down in the House of Representatives.

