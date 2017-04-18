Hogs get commitment from nationally ranked kicker

Arkansas received a commitment from nationally ranked kicker Blake Mazza today and the preferred walkon will report as a member of the 105 man squad for fall practice.

Mazza, 5-10, 160 of Plano, Texas was 4 of 7 on field goals, with a long of 49 yards as a senior. He made 31 of 35 extra points and had 11 touchbacks out of 48 kickoffs. Chris Sailer Kicking ranks Mazza a 5-star prospect and the No. 12 place kicker in the nation for the 2017 class.

Quality control special teams Coach Tanner Burns recruited Mazza. The Sailer website gives the following review on Mazza.

“Blake is an outstanding kicking prospect. Field goals are excellent off the ground. He kicks with nice technique and consistency. Gets great height on his ball and kicks great confidence. Shows 55+ yard range. Kickoffs are strong, D1 ready. Also shows that he can be a dependable punter. I love the way he competes. He has the tools to be a big time college level player. A fine young man with a great attitude and work ethic. Blake is going to make a great addition to any college football program. Excellent prospect.”