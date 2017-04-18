Uber driver forced from vehicle at gunpoint in Little Rock apartment complex lot, police say

An Uber driver was robbed at gunpoint at a Little Rock apartment complex while waiting for his passenger to return to the vehicle, authorities said.

It happened about 1:45 a.m. at 801 S. Rodney Parham Road, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The 43-year-old victim told investigators he dropped off a man who lives in the complex after picking him up at a west Little Rock Wal-Mart. The man went inside to put away his groceries but asked the Uber driver to stay put so he could get a ride elsewhere, the report said.

While waiting in the lot, two men approached the vehicle. One of them pulled out a gun, pointed it at the driver and demanded he get out of his car, the report said.

The victim got out and ran, police said, noting he returned later to find the car still there but his iPhone stolen from inside.

Officers searched the surrounding area but didn't make an arrest.

The robbers are described as black men who each weighed about 130 pounds. One stood about 5 foot 6 and the other was around 5-foot 10, police said.

No injuries were reported.