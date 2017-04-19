73-year-old Lauren Hutton stars in Calvin Klein underwear ad

NEW YORK — Calvin Klein has enlisted 73-year-old model and actress Lauren Hutton to star in its latest underwear campaign.

Hutton appears in the campaign wearing an open blouse and a bra. In a video, she relates a lighthearted story about quickly walking across a courtyard to avoid advances from men. She said she finally agreed to join one for a ride in his pickup.

The fashion house said Hutton was hand-picked for the campaign by director Sofia Coppola, who is in charge of the promotion. Calvin Klein said Hutton has been friends with Coppola's family for more than 30 years.

Other participants include actresses Rashida Jones and Kirsten Dunst.