Authorities: After police chase, stolen vehicle crashes into Little Rock church; 1 child hospitalized

At least one child was taken to a hospital after a stolen vehicle crashed into a church after a pursuit with Little Rock police Wednesday morning, a police spokesman said.

About six children were in House of Bethesda CFC, which is located at 2616 Confederate Blvd. near the intersection of East Roosevelt and Springer roads, at the time of the crash, an employee of the church said Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple other children in the church had minor injuries, said officer Steve Moore, an agency spokesman.

Moore said officers pursued the stolen vehicle Wednesday morning after the driver refused to stop for police.

Police called off the pursuit and had lost sight of the stolen vehicle when it lost control and crashed into the day care in east Little Rock, Moore said.

Two people at the scene were taken into custody by police, he said.

