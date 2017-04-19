Headstones toppled at central Arkansas church cemetery

A Pulaski County church on Monday reported that headstones in their cemetery had been vandalized earlier this month, according to a report.

Pulaski County deputies were called to the Bethel United Methodist Church, 7417 Jacksonville Conway Road, for a report of criminal mischief, according to a report.

Callie Henderson, who is on the church's cemetery committee, said 10 headstones had been pushed over or attempted to be pushed over between Sunday and April 9, the report said.

Henderson told authorities she had no idea who is responsible, and said as far as she knew, there has never been a similar incident at the cemetery.