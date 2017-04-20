Authorities: 2 teens arrested after threat against Arkansas school found written in chalk

Two teenagers were arrested Thursday morning after authorities found a message written in chalk saying that someone was going to “shoot up” an Arkansas school, a Clay County sheriff’s deputy said.

Both face a charge of falsely making a terroristic threat, Clay County sheriff’s Deputy Michael Beasley said.

The two minors are students in the Piggott School District, authorities said.

Beasley said the sheriff’s office got a call about the graffiti Saturday. The words were found at Chalk Bluff Battlefield Park in Piggott, authorities said. Beasley said the message, which had been written in white chalk, looked like someone had tried to wipe it off.

The graffiti said someone would try to “shoot up” a school in Piggott on Friday, Beasley said.

In a Facebook post, Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said that “no overt actions were taken to carry out this threat.”