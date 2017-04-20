COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

April 20

Clarinetist in Residence

CONWAY — Grammy Award-winning classical and jazz clarinetist Eddie Daniels will give a public concert at 7:30 p.m. at Reynolds Performance Hall as part of his visit to the University of Central Arkansas as an artist-in-residence. The concert will also feature UCA’s Dixieland Band and jazz ensembles. Tickets are $10 for the public and free to UCA students, faculty and staff with a valid ID. For tickets, call UCA Ticket Central at (501) 450-3265 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or toll-free in Arkansas at (866) 810-0012, or visit www.uca.edu/reynolds. Daniels will also present free masterclasses today at UCA. For more information, contact Jackie Lamar at (501) 450-5759 or jackiel@uca.edu.

Risen From Silence

CONWAY — The Women’s Shelter of Central Arkansas will sponsor Risen From Silence from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 514 E. Sixth St., to celebrate survivors of domestic violence and remember those who died. D.J. Williams will be the guest speaker. The event will include food, drinks, live music, a silent auction and the Silent Witness display. Tickets are $75 at the door. For more information, call (479) 857-0715.

April 20-28

Perryville City Cleanup

PERRYVILLE — The city of Perryville continues its annual spring cleanup through April 28. To have items picked up by the city, place them streetside; then call (501) 889-2862 to be placed on the pickup list. The city will not pick up the following items: tires, batteries, paint and household garbage. Limbs must be placed in a separate pile. This is only for residents in the city limits of Perryville.

April 21

Bake, Book, Garage Sale

CONWAY — The Conway AARP Chapter’s Bake, Book, Garage Sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 Siebenmorgen Road. All are invited to the sale. For more information, call the center at (501) 327-2895.

April 22

Springfield Bridge Relocation Update

CONWAY — The public is invited to an update on the relocation of the 143-year-old Springfield Bridge at 10 a.m. Saturday at Beaverfork Lake Park. A representative of the Workin’ Bridges Co. will report on the process of repairing and reinstalling the structure and will reveal several archeological discoveries that have been made during the work. Light refreshments will be served. Those attending the event are advised to take the first left into the parking lot after entering the park, which is on Arkansas 25. The bridge project is being undertaken by the city of Conway and the Faulkner County Historical Society.

Book Signing

CONWAY — Author Donnie Marple of Conway will have a book signing at 2 p.m. at the Faulkner County Library. Marple’s young-adult novel, A Circle of Stones, tells the story of retired Navy Seal Noland Savage, who embarks on an adventure in the mountains of the Pacific Northwest to bring freedom to thousands of people. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Russellville’s pARTy in the Park

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Parks and Recreation Department and the River Valley Arts Center will present pARTy in the Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Russellville City Park; the Hughes Community Center, 1000 E. Parkway Drive; and the Arts Center, 1001 E. B St. Admission is free, and the festival will feature artists, arts and crafts, music and dance entertainment, bingo, vendors, food, art demonstrations, safety-information booths, adopt a pet and a dog contest in search of “Sandy.” For more information, call Sarah at the Arts Center at (479) 968-2452.

Traveling Arts Fiesta Activities

RUSSELLVILLE — Traveling Arts Fiesta will participate in the River Valley Art Center’s pARTy in the park. At 11:45 a.m., Papa Rap will entertain with bilingual music and comedy on the outside stage in the Russellville City Park. Starting at 11 a.m. in the main gallery of the River Valley Arts Center, there will be a Latina art show and a lecture/slide show titled The Landscape of Havana, featuring the art, architecture and culture of Havana, Cuba. Following the lecture will be an artists’ reception with Latina artists, including University of the Ozarks students Azalia Jireh Molina and Ana Sofia Camargo Montenegro, and Russellville artists Rosale Muñoz and Jeannie Fowler Rodriguez Stone. Russellville High School East Lab students will assist festivalgoers in creating a chalk mural on the parking lot. All activities are free. For more information about Traveling Arts Fiesta, visit its Facebook page or call (479) 747-0210.

Relay for Life Open Disc Golf Tournament

HEBER SPRINGS — The Relay for Life Open Disc Golf Tournament will take place at the Mossy Bluff Disc Golf Course. The entry fee is $40 for a team of two players or $20 for an individual. Each player will receive a free disc, snacks and a chance to win door prizes. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society. For more information or to preregister, call Derek at (501) 206-8425.

The Harbor Home Fundraiser

CONWAY — A barbecue-dinner fundraiser for The Harbor Home, a residential facility for women with substance abuse, will begin at 5:30 p.m. at The Cowboy Church, 12 Arkansas 36. The theme is The Power of Change. Freedom Express will perform. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by going to eventbrite.com and searching for “The Power of Change.” A tour of The Harbor Home, 18 Ranchette Road, will be given from 4-5:15 p.m. For more information, call Mandi Tanner at (501) 503-6710 or email theharborhome@gmail.com.

April 23

BrainFreeze Fundraiser

CONWAY — The Purple Cow in Conway will host its third annual BrainFreeze fundraiser, a milkshake-drinking competition, from 2-4 p.m. on the Green at Hendrix Village. This free family event offers kid-friendly activities, including face painting, games, goodie bags and special guests. Proceeds from BrainFreeze will benefit Bethlehem House, a transitional homeless shelter in Conway. The reigning champion in the Celebrity category is Conway High School coach Todd Kendrick. Registration is open for all categories: Student, Collegiate, First Responders and Church/ Community divisions. To register, call the shelter at (501) 329-4862.

April 24

UCA Concert Choir Performance

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas Concert Choir, conducted by John Erwin, will perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Snow Fine Arts Center Recital Hall at UCA. The choir’s final campus concert of the semester is themed Heavenly Days. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Erwin at (501) 450-5757 or at johne@uca.edu.

Audubon Society Meeting

CONWAY — The Arkansas River Valley Audubon Society will meet at 7 p.m. in Room 110, in the basement’s north hall, of the Donald W. Reynolds Center for Life Sciences at Hendrix College. Call (501) 977-3899 for directions. Matt Manos, a park interpreter at Petit Jean State Park, will present the program, The Great Love Affair of Arkansas With the Ozark Chinquapin. Once the hero in the forest, this spectacular tree has been brought to near extinction by a chestnut blight. Refreshments will be served, and the public is invited to attend.

April 26

Pope County Education Fair

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech University College of eTech will host a Pope County Education Fair from 1-7 p.m. at the Russellville Area Chamber of Commerce, 708 W. Main St. Members of the Pope County community and beyond seeking more information about online education opportunities available through ATU will have a chance to meet with faculty and staff. Admission is free and open to the public. Arkansas Tech offers various online degrees. For more information, visit online.atu.edu.

Ongoing

M.J. Hickey Pool Passes and Reservations

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Recreation and Parks Department will sell individual pool passes for the M.J. Hickey Pool for $75 each, beginning May 1. Reservations for private pool parties will also be taken, beginning May 2. Available times are 9-11 a.m. Saturday; 8-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; and 7-10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Pool rental costs $50 per hour, and lifeguards are $12.50 per hour per guard: two guards for 1-50 guests; three for 50-200 guests; and four for over 200 guests. Buy passes or make reservations at the Hughes Community Center, 1000 E. Parkway, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call (479) 968-1272.

UCA Senior Exhibit

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas’ Baum Gallery will host the free Senior BA/BFA exhibition through April 27. The Baum Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. For more information, contact Brian Young, Baum Gallery director, at (501) 450-5793 or bkyoung@uca.edu.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., will offer a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee will be available.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library introduces Danny Mize, registered yoga instructor, who will teach a yoga class at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the library. Mize’s class focuses on feeling good in one’s body and letting go of life’s stress while listening to music. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, especially beginners, are welcome in the class. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

^

Stroke Support Group

CONWAY — The Conway Regional Rehabilitation Hospital Stroke Support Group meets at 6 p.m. the third Thursday, every other month, in the Therapy Gym. On May 18, Julie Shock, a physical therapist and supervisor of Conway Regional Therapy Services-Salem, will discuss therapy and exercises for treatment of stroke. Other meeting dates include July 20, Sept. 21 and Nov. 16. The free group welcomes inpatients, as well as individuals from the community. For more information, call (501) 960-8219 or email rehab@conwayregional.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. All who are interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level are invited to attend.

Upcoming

Daisy Patch Quilt Show

HEBER SPRINGS — The Daisy Patch Quilt Club will have its quilt show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 28 and 29 at the Cleburne County Fairgrounds, 880 Bittle Road. Quilts to be entered may be brought in on Tuesday. The show will include vendors, food, door prizes, and more than 250 quilts and displays. For more information, call Jean at (501) 206-0350.

Backyard Gourmet

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library, La Lucha Space and The Faulkner County Urban Farm Project invite all to Backyard Gourmet, a fiesta celebrating the garden, from 2-5 p.m. April 29. Attendees are asked to bring a salad or dessert to share, and food from the garden, chips, salsa and tamales will be provided. There will be live music, children’s activities, contra dancing, garden tours, a plant sale, a piñata and more. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

McNew Cemetery Meeting

GREENBRIER — The McNew Cemetery, 7 miles northeast of Greenbrier, will have its annual meeting and cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon April 29. Those who have relatives or friends buried in the cemetery or otherwise have an interest in it are invited to attend. The cemetery’s board of directors will present several business items to the members. If rain prevents cemetery cleanup, members will meet at 9 a.m. April 29 at the Centerville United Methodist Church for the business session.

Mount Vernon Cemetery Cleanup

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Community Cemetery will have its annual spring cleanup and decoration day from 8-11 a.m. April 29. A potluck will be served at 11 at the Mount Vernon Community Center. Anyone with a loved one buried in the cemetery is encouraged to participate. In case of rain, the decoration and cleanup will be May 6. To donate to the decoration or upkeep of the cemetery, mail checks to Mount Vernon Community Cemetery, Bonnie Caldwell, 126 Shoemaker Circle, Conway, AR 72032.

Permaculture Basics Workshop

CENTERVILLE — The Centerville Community Group will host a Permaculture Basics Workshop at 9 a.m. April 29 at H & W’s Dime and Dollar, 659 Arkansas 225 E., about 8.5 miles east of Greenbrier. Stefan Johnson of Conway, certified permaculture design consultant, will speak on how to apply some basic permaculture techniques to address common problems a landowner might encounter. The workshop is free, but donations will be accepted. Preregistration is suggested. The workshop will be held outside, and in case of stormy weather, the event will be rescheduled. For more information, call (501) 679-2001 or email keeperjack@cyberback.com.

Conway Men’s Chorus’ Spring Sing 2017

CONWAY — The Conway Men’s Chorus, under the direction of Sam Huskey, will present its 19th annual Spring Sing pops concert at 7 p.m. May 2 in Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas. The assistant director is Jordan Bennett, and the piano accompanist is Paul Bradley. Opening for the group will be the Voices of Central Arkansas from the University of Central Arkansas, directed by Sheri Cook-Cunningham and Carrie Martens. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Admission and parking are free. For more information, contact Mike McCullars at (501) 472-8758, email info@conwaymenschorus.org or visit www.conwaymenschorus.org.

Author Reading, Book Signing

CONWAY — Twylla Alexander of Greenbrier, author of Labyrinth Journeys: 50 States, 51 Stories, will read from her book and sign copies for purchase at 7 p.m. May 4 at the Faulkner County Library. She is a Veriditas-certified labyrinth facilitator and conducts labyrinth retreats, providing the space and time for women to explore their journeys. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org. For more information about Alexander, visit www.labyrinthjourneys.org.

Hobo Shindig Garbage Can Dinner and Auction

HEBER SPRINGS — The Hobo Shindig Garbage Can Dinner and Auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. May 6 at St. Albert Catholic Church, 21 Park Road. A prize will be given for the best hobo costume. Tickets are $15 each, two for $25 or $40 for a family from the same household. For tickets or more information, call (501) 362-9450 or (501) 250-5668.

Cardboard-Boat-Building Workshop

MAUMELLE — The Maumelle Area Chamber of Commerce will host How to Build a Cardboard Boat from 2-4 p.m. May 7 at the Jess Odom Community Center, 1100 Edgewood Drive. Those who want to build a cardboard boat for 4th Fest but don’t know where to start are invited to join master cardboard craftsmen for this free workshop. The Cardboard Boat Races will take place at Lake Willastein on the Fourth of July after the 4th Fest parade.

Symphony Guild Membership Brunch

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Symphony Guild will have its annual membership brunch at 11 a.m. May 10 at the home of Cynthia Blanchard, 202 E. Shore Drive. Attendees may join the guild at the brunch. A one-year membership is $20, which may be paid at the brunch or by mailing a check to treasurer Judy Murphy, 126 Lakeview Circle, Russellville, AR 72802. For more information, call Murphy at (479) 967-1177.

Sacred Heart School Bazaar

MORRILTON — The Sacred Heart School Bazaar will take place June 2 and 3 at the school, 106 N. St Joseph St. Activities will include a midway featuring kiddie-land games, bingo, a ham-and-bacon stand, a silent/online auction, a Baggo tournament and more. This year’s raffle grand prize is a 2017 Ford F-150 4x2 SuperCrew. The drawing for prizes, including a $1,000 vacation voucher, will be June 3. A spaghetti/sausage and turkey/dressing dinner will be served from 5-8 p.m. June 3 in the school gym, with carryout dinners available. For more information, call the school at (501) 354-8113 or visit www.sacredheartmorrilton.org.

Youth Theatre Summer Intensive Program

CONWAY — The Youth Theatre of Central Arkansas will host its annual Summer Intensive Program for students in grades five through 12 on June 5 to July 15 in the Snow Fine Arts Center at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. There will be rehearsed performances open to the public at 7 p.m. July 13 and 14, and at 2 p.m. July 15 in the Bridges/Larson Theatre. Registration and fees are due May 31. For applications, visit www.uca.edu/theatre/summer-intensive. The fee is $375. There are early-bird specials, multichild discounts and grant opportunities. For more information, contact Melissa Pearson at melissap@uca.edu or (501) 450-5092.

Career Exploration Events

MORRILTON — The University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton will host two free Career Exploration events for students who have completed the eighth through 12th grades. The first event is June 12 and 13, which must be filled before the second event, June 14 and 15, will be open. Each day runs from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Students will gain hands-on experience and leave with a better understanding of various career fields, along with the skills they require. For more information or to register, contact Vicki Shadell at shadellv@uaccm.edu or (501) 977-2132. Register online at www.uaccm.edu/workforce by May 15. Click on the “see courses currently available” button and scroll down to “Career Explorations.”

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, River Valley & Ozark Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax to (501) 378-3500; or email to rvonews@arkansasonline.com. Deadlines for calendar-item submissions are noon Friday for Thursday editions and noon Tuesday for Sunday editions.