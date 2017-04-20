Home /
Police: Man charged in 4-year-old son's fatal shooting
By The Associated Press
NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia man has been charged in the shooting death of his 4-year-old son.
Norfolk police said Thursday in a statement that 26-year-old Rayvon Messer is charged with second-degree murder.
Police say paramedics responded Wednesday night to find the boy outside a home in the Ocean View area of the city. Rayvon A. Messer Jr. died from the gunshot wound shortly after being rushed to a hospital.
Police haven't released any more details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, which is under investigation.
Messer is being held without bail. He's also charged with using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
