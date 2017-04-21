I-40 cycle crash kills Arkansas man
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
A man was killed Wednesday night after his motorcycle veered off Interstate 40 and onto the shoulder, police said.
Marty S. Byers, 57, of Lexa was riding a 2014 Victory motorcycle west on I-40 in Crittenden County at about 7:45 p.m. when the vehicle went off the highway to the right, according to an Arkansas State Police report.
The motorcycle came to a rest on the interstate's right shoulder, according to the report. Byers suffered fatal injuries, authorities said.
The wreck happened near mile marker 283 east of West Memphis.
[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]
No one else was reported injured in the crash. Conditions were listed as clear and dry at the time of the accident.
Metro on 04/21/2017
Print Headline: I-40 cycle crash kills Lexa man
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: I-40 cycle crash kills Arkansas man
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.