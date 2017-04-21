LIVE! in NWA

Home /
TIMBALOOLOO — Internationally acclaimed jazz and world music artist Oran Etkin invites young children to join his band and explore the world of jazz. ...
Today
Smokey & the Mirror -- 7:30 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks, Springdale. $5-$10.
Lush Workers -- 9 p.m., with Hysteresis, and Corey Johnson, Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Melody Pond -- 7 p.m., Bentonville Brewing Co., Bentonville.
Hard Cider Boys -- 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
El Poder Del Norte -- 8 p.m.; Rick Trevino at 9:30, Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla. $35.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo -- 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.
Mark Shields & Good Company -- 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
BUKU -- 9 p.m., with Sterling, Headrush & Obstacle, Meesh, and more. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.
Wes Hart -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
412 West -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Fetts Folly -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Chad & Travis Show -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Mr. Lucky -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.
DeFrance -- Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Will Brand -- 8 p.m., Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Jimmy Wayne and Liberty Bell -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Southtown Comedy Show -- Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.
Chris Acker & The Growing Boys -- with Miss Molly Simms, Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
DJ Boyd -- 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.
Twista -- 8 p.m., with Mic Adams, UARK Bowl, Fayetteville.
Saturday
Choral Spring Concert -- 7:30 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks, Springdale.
Buried Alive Showcase -- 9 p.m., with Wolfy Mane, Keshawn, XP, Deeze, and RD Mauzy, Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Stand-Up/Stay-Up Comedy -- 8 p.m., with BradChad Porter Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Dead Metal Society -- 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Route 358 -- 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Derek VanLynn -- 8 p.m., Emma Ave. Bar & Tap, Springdale.
Arkansauce -- 8:30 p.m. album release party, with Clusterpluck. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Mark Shields & Good Co. -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Mr. Lucky -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Leslie Serrano Band -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Matt Dodd -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Fetts Folly -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Easy Mountain -- Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Jason Kinney Band -- 8 p.m., Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Paper Jam Band -- 9 a.m., Lions Club, Rogers.
Dr. NOLA & the Soul Shakers -- 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.
GUTA -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
The Black Oak Band -- 7 p.m., NEBCO Community Center, Garfield.
SoFay Fest -- 8 p.m. with Esc, Endfall, Molasses Disasters, and Iridium Complex. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo -- 6 p.m., Ruth Chris, Rogers.
RCK X BLK MKT -- Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Eric Mathews -- 7 p.m. Warren's Rec Room, Alma. $8.
Melody Pond -- Wasabi, Fayetteville.
Sunday
Squearl Jam -- 6 p.m., Bentonville Brewing Co., Bentonville.
The Cerny Brothers -- 7 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $12.
Isayah's Allstars -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Project 86 -- 7 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $8-$18.
Fred Bowling & John Silva -- 2 p.m., Saddlebock Brewery, Springdale.
Bruce Allen -- 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Monday
Mattie Neumyer -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Russ Hutchison -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Michael Cooper -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Joey Farr -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Tony Alvarez -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Tuesday
Michael Cooper -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Zach Reeves -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Mattie Neumyer -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Steve Dimmitt -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Jeff Fox -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit -- 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Wednesday
Larry B. -- 7 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Later With Jason Suel -- 6 p.m. for live audience music video filming. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
TJ Scarlett -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Randall Shreve -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Jeff Fox -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Richard Burnett -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Blind Joe -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Thursday
Digisaurus -- 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
National Park Radio -- 8:30 p.m., with Ladies Night, and Adam Cox. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $7.
Johnny Dale Roberts -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Blind Joe -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Trey O'Dell -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Town Cry'R -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Mike & Grady -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Parker Francis -- 8:30 p.m., Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Power of Music Festival -- Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.
Pat Ryan Key -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Funky Knuckles -- 9 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10.
Oran Etkin -- 6 p.m. Timbalooloo show, Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $8.
