LIVE! in NWA

Friday, April 21, 2017, 1:42 a.m.

This article was published today at 1:00 a.m.

BUKU — Pittsburgh-based Buku of last year’s viral hit “Front to Back” is proving he’s much more than a one-hit wonder with his newest release “Ready 4,” out March 24. True to Buku’s style, “Ready 4” is a bass-heavy bomb, full of warbling, growling drops that beg you to get on the dance floor. He performs at 9 p.m. today at George’s Majestic Lounge with Sterling, Headrush & Obstacle, and Meesh. facebook. com/georgesmajesticlounge. $15.

Today

Smokey & the Mirror -- 7:30 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks, Springdale. $5-$10.

Lush Workers -- 9 p.m., with Hysteresis, and Corey Johnson, Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Melody Pond -- 7 p.m., Bentonville Brewing Co., Bentonville.

Hard Cider Boys -- 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

El Poder Del Norte -- 8 p.m.; Rick Trevino at 9:30, Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla. $35.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo -- 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.

Mark Shields & Good Company -- 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

BUKU -- 9 p.m., with Sterling, Headrush & Obstacle, Meesh, and more. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.

Wes Hart -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

412 West -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Fetts Folly -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Chad & Travis Show -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Mr. Lucky -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.

DeFrance -- Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Will Brand -- 8 p.m., Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Jimmy Wayne and Liberty Bell -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Southtown Comedy Show -- Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Chris Acker & The Growing Boys -- with Miss Molly Simms, Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

DJ Boyd -- 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.

Twista -- 8 p.m., with Mic Adams, UARK Bowl, Fayetteville.

Saturday

Choral Spring Concert -- 7:30 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks, Springdale.

Buried Alive Showcase -- 9 p.m., with Wolfy Mane, Keshawn, XP, Deeze, and RD Mauzy, Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Stand-Up/Stay-Up Comedy -- 8 p.m., with BradChad Porter Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Dead Metal Society -- 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Route 358 -- 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Derek VanLynn -- 8 p.m., Emma Ave. Bar & Tap, Springdale.

Arkansauce -- 8:30 p.m. album release party, with Clusterpluck. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Mark Shields & Good Co. -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Mr. Lucky -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Leslie Serrano Band -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Matt Dodd -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Fetts Folly -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Easy Mountain -- Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Jason Kinney Band -- 8 p.m., Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Paper Jam Band -- 9 a.m., Lions Club, Rogers.

Dr. NOLA & the Soul Shakers -- 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.

GUTA -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

The Black Oak Band -- 7 p.m., NEBCO Community Center, Garfield.

SoFay Fest -- 8 p.m. with Esc, Endfall, Molasses Disasters, and Iridium Complex. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo -- 6 p.m., Ruth Chris, Rogers.

RCK X BLK MKT -- Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Eric Mathews -- 7 p.m. Warren's Rec Room, Alma. $8.

Melody Pond -- Wasabi, Fayetteville.

Sunday

Squearl Jam -- 6 p.m., Bentonville Brewing Co., Bentonville.

The Cerny Brothers -- 7 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $12.

Isayah's Allstars -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Project 86 -- 7 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $8-$18.

Fred Bowling & John Silva -- 2 p.m., Saddlebock Brewery, Springdale.

Bruce Allen -- 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Monday

Mattie Neumyer -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Russ Hutchison -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Michael Cooper -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Joey Farr -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Tony Alvarez -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Tuesday

Michael Cooper -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Zach Reeves -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Mattie Neumyer -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Steve Dimmitt -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit -- 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Wednesday

Larry B. -- 7 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Later With Jason Suel -- 6 p.m. for live audience music video filming. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

TJ Scarlett -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Randall Shreve -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Richard Burnett -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Blind Joe -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Thursday

Digisaurus -- 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

National Park Radio -- 8:30 p.m., with Ladies Night, and Adam Cox. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $7.

Johnny Dale Roberts -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Blind Joe -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Trey O'Dell -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Town Cry'R -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Mike & Grady -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Parker Francis -- 8:30 p.m., Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Power of Music Festival -- Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.

Pat Ryan Key -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Funky Knuckles -- 9 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10.

Oran Etkin -- 6 p.m. Timbalooloo show, Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $8.

Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.

-- Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com

NAN What's Up on 04/21/2017

Print Headline: LIVE! in NWA

