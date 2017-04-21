LIVE! in NWA

Home /

This article was published today at 1:00 a.m.

BUKU — Pittsburgh-based Buku of last year’s viral hit “Front to Back” is proving he’s much more than a one-hit wonder with his newest release “Ready 4,” out March 24. True to Buku’s style, “Ready 4” is a bass-heavy bomb, full of warbling, growling drops that beg you to get on the dance floor. He performs at 9 p.m. today at George’s Majestic Lounge with Sterling, Headrush & Obstacle, and Meesh. facebook. com/georgesmajesticlounge. $15.