Home / Latest News /
Police: Woman distracted by phone hit by train, badly hurt
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:28 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
BEAVERTON, Ore. — An Oregon woman who was distracted by her cellphone is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a freight train in a Portland suburb.
Detectives have not been able to speak with Cindy Rodriguez since the accident, Beaverton police spokesman Mike Rowe said.
Rodriguez, 26, was not wearing headphones at the time, he said, and she is not deaf.
Multiple visual and auditory warnings were all functioning, and the train's conductor climbed onto a walkway on the front of the engine to try to get her attention, he said.
"The conductor was on the front of the train screaming and yelling at her," he said.
"The walk signal actually talks so it was saying, 'Wait, wait, wait.' She's in the crosswalk, and one of the rail arms is actually next to her as she's walking through."
Officers responding to the scene tied two tourniquets around Rodriguez's most severe injuries so that paramedics could get her into an ambulance as quickly as possible.
"This is an extremely tragic incident and is a sobering reminder to all of us to be aware of our surroundings at all times," Rowe said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Police: Woman distracted by phone hit by train, badly hurt
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
LR1955 says... April 21, 2017 at 4:02 p.m.
Oregon was the first U.S. state to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of cannabis, and among the first to authorize its use for medical purposes. ... In 2015, Oregon Governor Kate Brown signed an emergency bill declaring marijuana sales legal to recreational users from dispensaries starting October 1, 2015.......so she was stoned deaf !
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.