Strong storms with high winds, possible tornadoes in forecast for parts of Arkansas, other states
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:08 a.m.
NORMAN, Okla. — Severe thunderstorms with high winds, large hail and possibly tornadoes are forecast in parts of Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri.
The National Weather Service issued flood warnings in central Oklahoma, southeastern Kansas and southwestern Missouri as heavy rain began falling Friday morning.
The weather service says up to five inches of rain is possible along with golf-ball sized hail and winds of up to 70 miles per hour. In central Oklahoma, thousands were without power when power poles were apparently blown down as a storm moved through the Oklahoma City metro.
The weather service's Storm Prediction Center says tornadoes are also possible in southeastern Oklahoma, northeast Texas and western Arkansas.
The storms are expected to continue into Friday night before moving out of the region early Saturday.
