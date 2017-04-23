BUSINESS PEOPLE

BANKING

Henry A. "Rusty" Barham III has been named executive vice president for regulatory and consumer affairs and assistant general counsel for Simmons Bank.

Arvest Bank announced that Richard W. "Skip" Colvin has been named community bank president for Conway and Morrilton.

CONSTRUCTION

Baldwin & Shell Construction company announced the retirement of Robert "Bob" Shell as chairman of the board of directors and is now appointed chairman emeritus.

EDUCATION

Diana Borgognoni Snyder has been named the assistant dean for career services at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock W.H. Bowen School of Law.

LEGAL

John E. Tull III, a managing member of Quattlebaum, Grooms & Tull PLLC, was inducted as a fellow of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers.

MEDICAL

Peter Crooks, professor and chairman of the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences in the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Pharmacy, has been named a fellow of the National Academy of Inventors.

