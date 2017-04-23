Telegram sheds light on Armenian genocide

For more than a century, Turkey has denied any role in organizing the killing of Armenians in what historians have long accepted as a genocide that started in 1915, as World War I spread across continents. The Turkish narrative of denial has hinged on the argument that the original documents from postwar military tribunals that convicted the genocide's planners were nowhere to be found.

Now, Taner Akcam, a Turkish historian at Clark University in Worcester, Mass., who has studied the genocide for decades by piecing together documents from around the world to establish state complicity in the killings, said he has unearthed an original telegram from the trials, in an archive held by the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

"Until recently, the smoking gun was missing," Akcam said. "This is the smoking gun."

He said he hoped it would remove "the last brick in the denialist wall."

The story begins in 1915 in an office in the Turkish city of Erzurum, when a high-level official of the Ottoman Empire punched out a telegram in secret code to a colleague in the field, asking for details about the deportations and killings of Armenians in eastern Anatolia, the easternmost part of contemporary Turkey.

Later, a deciphered copy of the telegram helped convict the official, Behaeddin Shakir, for planning what scholars have long acknowledged and Turkey has long denied: the organized killing of up to 1.5 million Armenians by the leaders of the collapsing Ottoman Empire, an atrocity widely recognized as the 20th century's first genocide.

And then, just like that, most of the original documents and sworn testimony from the trials vanished, leaving researchers to rely mostly on summaries from the official Ottoman newspaper.

Eric Weitz, a history professor at the City College of New York and an expert on the Armenian genocide, called Akcam "the Sherlock Holmes of Armenian genocide."

"He has piled clue upon clue upon clue," Weitz added.

Turkey has long resisted the word genocide, saying that the suffering of the Armenians had occurred during the chaos of a world war in which Turkish Muslims faced hardship, too.

The genocide is commemorated each year on April 24, the day in 1915 when a group of Armenian notables from Istanbul were deported.

It was the start of the enormous killing operation, which involved forced marches into the Syrian desert, summary executions and rapes.

A Section on 04/23/2017