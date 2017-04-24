$2,200 taken from Arkansas man by 2 pretending to be police officers, officials say

Subscribe Register Login

ARKANSAS EXECUTIONS: U.S. Supreme Court denies inmate's request to halt execution; lethal injection set for 7 p.m.

Monday, April 24, 2017, 6:50 p.m.

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 6:00 p.m.

Two men told a 44-year-old Jonesboro man they were police officers, then took $2,200 from his wallet when he showed them his ID, according to a police report.

The victim said he was sleeping in his car on Aggie Road in Jonesboro around 11:50 p.m. Sunday when two men came up to his vehicle and said they were police officers, according to a Jonesboro Police Department report. One showed him “what appeared to be an officer’s badge” and asked for the victim’s identification, the report said.

The victim handed his wallet to the man with the badge, according to the report. When the 44-year-old got his wallet back, he found that $2,200 had been stolen from it, the report said.

The officer who filed the report ran the victim’s information through dispatch and asked if his information had been run earlier in the night but was told it had not been, according to the report.

There was no information available on the fake officers or their vehicle, the report said.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

1 total comment

titleist10 says... April 24, 2017 at 6:19 p.m.

Why is this newspaper not giving discription s of the thugs

