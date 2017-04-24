2 school aides OK'd to work after death

FAYETTEVILLE -- Two of five classroom aides on leave since the death of a Fayetteville first-grader were cleared to return to work at Vandergriff Elementary School, according to a school district news release.

One of the two aides, however, submitted her resignation after being informed of the district's decision, the news release said.

The other three aides remain on paid leave pending the final completion of investigations into the boy's death by the school district and Fayetteville Police Department, the release said.

Adron Benton, 6, disappeared March 7 from the Vandergriff playground and was found unresponsive in the swimming pool of a nearby home. He was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center and then to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock, where he died the next day, officials said.

