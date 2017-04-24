Home /
Beauty pageant winner pleads guilty to child porn
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:58 a.m.
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A former winner of California's Mrs. Orange County beauty pageant has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography and lewd acts with a child.
County court records say 27-year-old Meghan Alt entered the pleas last Friday and was sentenced to 300 days in jail and three years of probation.
Prosecutors dismissed two additional charges of lewd acts with a child.
Alt was ordered to serve the jail sentence starting Friday.
Alt's lawyer did not immediately respond to an emailed message seeking comment.
She was arrested in 2015. Prosecutors said she sold images of a 4-year-old relative to a marine.
Alt is from the Southern California City of Irvine and has three children.
She was crowned Mrs. Orange County in 2014 and competed in the Mrs. California contest the same year.
mrcharles says... April 24, 2017 at 12:33 p.m.
Hate to sound unfair on the subject of child porn, but a man I think would have gotten a more severe sentence.
Not often are females involved from the ADG almost daily post on child molesters in the state of arkansas , but like I argue thugs are thugs and can happen anywhere. Hope the marine turned her in if not , do not support a soldier who gets what I think are inappropriate photos- though sounds like he knew since he were sold them.
( permalink | suggest removal )
