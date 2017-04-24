Hogs work hard, but need victories

FAYETTEVILLE -- In part because of the Show-Me state, Arkansas has become a show-me state, too.

First Missouri, the original and truly named Show-Me state, showed the Razorbacks that their 24-7 halftime lead meant nothing. Underdog Mizzou came back to beat Arkansas, 28-24 in last November's SEC regular season finale in Columbia, Mo.

Then at the Belk Bowl in Charlotte, N.C. against Virginia Tech, the Razorbacks show their 24-0 halftime lead couldn't stand up. Arkansas not only lost, but lost big, 35-24.

Throughout the winter offseason and spring practice the Razorbacks have talked the talk of lessons learned and resolve taken.

The talk hasn't fallen on deaf ears. Arkansas fans do love their Hogs. And they want to root for them. But first they must have cause to believe in them.

The Razorbacks will have to show them. And the only way to show them is winning games.

Though always important to have their fans' faith, these Razorbacks won't win anything unless they face head on the consequences that the last games of that 7-6 season wrought and turn them into inspiration.

They are embarrassed and tangibly inspired to do better, Bielema asserts. So tangibly inspired that even visiting coaches can see it, Bielema said.

"First when we came back in January," Bielema said, "I said, 'These are lessons we have to learn. We can't ignore them like they weren't there. We can't act like they didn't happen. We have to do things that turn negatives into a positive.' So we really stressed to our guys -- and they are hungry, they are very coachable."

He mentioned some visitors' impressions.

"We had a couple of coaches in the last month or so," Bielema said after last Saturday's practice. "A good buddy of mine, Troy Calhoun from Air Force, came in. It's always nice to hear another head coach come in and say some things they observe as positive.

"And there have been some other guys that have come through. I had a coach from Pittsburgh in the other day that I admire and respect make the same comment as to where our guys look, act and practice. So I think there are positives things. It's not something we bring up daily, but definitely it's there."

And likely will be until they can win some games.

"I still have a bad taste in my mouth," senior quarterback Austin Allen said. "Being able to go out and play football games is kinda big for all those guys who were out there."

For Arkansas film study, the season ending Missouri and Belk Bowl became a horror double feature.

"That was not too fun to come back and watch film on that," Allen said. "But you know, we've got to swallow it and man up and get over it.

"Took me about a week watching film over and over and I just decided that was behind me and the only way to go is forward and try to get better."

Sports on 04/24/2017