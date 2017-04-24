Home / Latest News /
Woman arrested after inhaling laughing gas in front of police
By The Associated Press
SANTA ROSA, Calif. — A California woman has been arrested after inhaling shots of nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, while speaking with police.
The San Francisco Chronicle reported that officers responded to a call Saturday about a woman who had a pistol in her car in the parking lot of a Santa Rosa hospital.
An officer began speaking with the woman, who then proceeded to inhale the nitrous oxide from a canister.
The woman was removed from the vehicle, and police say they found a semi-automatic pistol inside the car.
She was arrested on charges of inhaling nitrous oxide with intent to get high and carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.
Her bail was set at $10,000, and she is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
