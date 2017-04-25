PHOTOS: 1 person shot on Little Rock's Main Street while loading vehicle, police say

Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Tuesday morning.

At the scene in the 2100 block of Main Street, agency spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said that the victim is a black male in his 20s. He was shot in the foot and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police have blocked off Main Street from 21st street to 23rd street as they investigate.

McClanahan said the victim was loading a vehicle when he was shot. At the scene, a tan four-door Buick with its passenger-side window broken was seen.

No suspect information is available at this time, but police believe the shooting was not random.