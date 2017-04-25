Home / Latest News /
PHOTOS: 1 person shot on Little Rock's Main Street while loading vehicle, police say
This article was published today at 11:18 a.m.
PHOTO BY BRANDON RIDDLE
Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Tuesday morning.
At the scene in the 2100 block of Main Street, agency spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said that the victim is a black male in his 20s. He was shot in the foot and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police have blocked off Main Street from 21st street to 23rd street as they investigate.
McClanahan said the victim was loading a vehicle when he was shot. At the scene, a tan four-door Buick with its passenger-side window broken was seen.
No suspect information is available at this time, but police believe the shooting was not random.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: PHOTOS: 1 person shot on Little Rock's Main Street while loading vehicle, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.