Police: Little Rock man's gun wound looks self-inflicted

A 26-year-old man told police he was walking in Little Rock on Sunday night when someone drove by and shot him, according to a police report.

Little Rock resident Courtney Hammons told investigators he was in the 800 block of South Dennison Street about 10:30 p.m. Sunday when he was struck by gunfire, a Little Rock Police Department report said.

Officers met Hammons at a hospital. Hammons couldn't give police a description of the person who shot him or the car the gunman was in, the report said.

Police said the Hammons "had a bullet wound on the inside of his right leg just above his foot" with an exit wound in his heel, according to the report. Police noted in the document that the wound "appeared to be self-inflicted."

A hospital receptionist told officers that a male left Hammons at the hospital and drove away in a maroon SUV. A female was driving, the report said.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Metro on 04/25/2017