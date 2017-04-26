Cordon bleu, flan quick ticket to Spain

Like most people, I don't get to travel as much as I'd like.

One way I quell my wanderlust is by cooking. I may not be able to visit these places in real life, but I can eat like I did.

Last week I took my taste buds to Spain via Spanish Made Simple: Foolproof Spanish Recipes for Every Day by Omar Allibhoy, to be released Tuesday by Quadrille.

For the culinary trip I selected two recipes: one typical of a specific region of Spain, but not what I normally associate with Spanish food and another that is a ubiquitous Spanish dessert.

Cachopo Asturiano, from the Asturias region in northwestern Spain, is a carnivore's dream -- vegetarians, you'll want to avert your eyes -- composed of beef steak (or sometimes veal) filled with two types of ham and cheese, then breaded and fried. Allibhoy aptly calls it a "Spanish Cordon Bleu."

Allibhoy's version calls for cheddar cheese, which I thought stood up nicely to the bold flavor of the beef and salty ham. But I think any smooth-melting cheese would work well.

I adapted the recipe to make two servings and served it with manzanilla olives, roasted red peppers and french fries.

For dessert we indulged in Flan de Naranja y Almendra or Orange and Almond Creme Caramel, as it is called in English.

Cachopo Asturiano

(Spanish Cordon Bleu)

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup dry bread crumbs OR panko

1 egg

8 ounces thin sirloin steak(s), trimmed

1 to 2 slices smoked ham

2 (1-ounce) slices cheddar cheese

1 to 2 paper thin slices serrano ham OR prosciutto

Ground black pepper

2 tablespoons butter

Olive oil, for frying

Spread the flour in a wide, shallow dish or plate.

Place the bread crumbs in a separate wide, shallow dish.

Beat the egg with a tablespoon or so of water in a wide bowl.

Using the smooth side of a tenderizer or a rolling pin, pound steak as thin as possible without tearing. On one half of each steak, divide and layer the smoked ham, cheddar and serrano ham. Wrap the uncovered portion over the filling as though closing a book. Season with ground black pepper.

Gently coat each filled steak with flour, then egg and finally bread crumbs.

In a large skillet, heat the butter and about 1/4-inch of olive oil. When foam subsides, add steaks to pan and fry 2 to 3 minutes on each side or until golden brown, adding more olive oil as necessary. Drain briefly. Serve hot.

Makes 2 servings.

Ground almonds give this flan an unusual texture, almost like a soft cookie crust as the almonds rise to the top as the custard bakes.

Flan de Naranja y Almendra

(Orange and Almond Creme Caramel)

2 cups granulated sugar, divided use

1 1/4 cups heavy cream

1 (6-ounce) bag slivered blanched almonds

Zest and juice of 1 orange (I used a blood orange because that's what I had)

5 whole eggs

8 egg yolks (see note)

Heat oven to 300 degrees. Have ready a 12-inch flan mold or 8 individual custard cups.

Place 1/2 cup of sugar and 2 tablespoons water in a small heavy-bottomed saucepan and stir to moisten. Cook over medium heat, without stirring, until it turns caramel color. Remove from heat and pour into the flan mold or divide among individual custard cups. Set aside.

Combine the remaining ingredients in a blender or food processor and process for 1 minute or so. Pour mixture into the mold or custard cups. Cover flan mold or cups tightly with foil. Place mold or cups in a roasting pan and fill pan with enough hot water to come about halfway up the sides of the mold or cups. Bake until custard is just set (the tip of a knife inserted near the center should come out clean), about 1 hour. Cool at room temperature for 30 minutes, then refrigerate until completely cooled, at least 8 hours.

To serve, run the tip of a paring knife around the edge of the custard to loosen. Invert onto plate(s) to unmold.

Makes 8 servings.

Note: Freeze whites in an airtight container for a future use. Frozen whites will keep for up to 1 year. To use, thaw overnight in the refrigerator or under cold running water. If the recipe calls for whipping, let the thawed whites come to room temperature first.

