Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 2:22 p.m.

PHOTOS: Gunman who robbed Arkansas liquor store sought

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 1:29 p.m.

Surveillance images from McCurdy's Liquor Store in Pine Bluff show a man robbing the business Tuesday.

An armed robber made off with an undisclosed amount of cash from a Pine Bluff liquor store, authorities said.

Surveillance images from McCurdy's Liquor Store, 5700 Dollarway Road, show a man with a handkerchief over his face and a gun in his hand during the robbery, which police say happened shortly after noon Tuesday.

The man escaped with two register tills and a bank deposit bag, which were said to contain an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

