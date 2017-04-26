PHOTOS: Gunman who robbed Arkansas liquor store sought

An armed robber made off with an undisclosed amount of cash from a Pine Bluff liquor store, authorities said.

Surveillance images from McCurdy's Liquor Store, 5700 Dollarway Road, show a man with a handkerchief over his face and a gun in his hand during the robbery, which police say happened shortly after noon Tuesday.

The man escaped with two register tills and a bank deposit bag, which were said to contain an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.