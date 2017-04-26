Police: After gun put to his head, Little Rock man points out friend watching; assailant flees

A Little Rock man thwarted an robbery attempt outside an apartment complex by pointing out that his friend was watching the interaction from across the parking lot Tuesday morning, police said.

The 49-year-old, who works as a construction contractor, was sitting in his truck at the Sturbridge Apartment Complex at 1400 Old Forge Drive around 6:50 a.m., according to a police report.

An unknown man walked up to his truck and asked him for a cigarette, and the 49-year-old responded that he does not smoke, the report said.

Then, the stranger put a gun to the man's head and demanded money, the contractor told police.

The 49-year-old reportedly told the gunman he had nothing to give him and pointed out his friend and co-worker, who was watching the interaction from across the parking lot.

The gunman fled into the complex, but police were unable to find him, the report said.