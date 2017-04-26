Police: Passenger being taken to doctor gets behind wheel, drives into multiple vehicles on I-630

A man with the mental capacity of a child hit several vehicles on Interstate 630 Wednesday morning after he slipped into the driver's seat of a vehicle while being taken to a doctor, a police spokesman said.

Officer Steve Moore, a Little Rock Police Department spokesman, said a mother had stopped on the interstate near the Chester Street overpass after her adult son tried to jump out of the moving vehicle. The incident occurred around 10:45 a.m., he said.

Moore said the mother got out of the vehicle and her son slipped into the driver's seat and took off down the interstate, heading west. The son hit several vehicles, including an unmarked police vehicle, before coming to a stop on the interstate near the Woodrow Street overpass, Moore said.

The son was not hurt in the incident.