Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 3:55 p.m.

Treasury secretary: Trump has 'no intention' of releasing tax returns

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:56 p.m.

PHOTO BY AP PHOTO/ANDREW HARNIK, FILE

In this April 19, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office in Washington. With a budget deadline looming, President Donald Trump plans a whirlwind of activities seeking to highlight accomplishments while putting fresh pressure on congressional Democrats to pay for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, even if that pressure risks a possible government shutdown.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump "has no intention" of releasing his taxes returns to the public, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Wednesday, asserting Americans have "plenty of information" about the president's financial matters.

For decades, presidents have released their tax returns. But Trump has so far refused, suggesting he would share the tax documents only after the Internal Revenue Service completes an "audit" of them. He's never disclosed proof of an audit.

Mnuchin appeared to close the door completely Wednesday.

"The president has no intention. The president has released plenty of information, and I think has given more financial disclosure than anybody else. I think the American population has plenty of information," he said.

The comment came as the secretary briefed reporters on the president's new proposal to overhaul taxes. Democrats have sought to use the tax debate to pressure Trump to release his returns, arguing the information is necessary to evaluate how Trump's tax proposals would affect his personal wealth and his business's bottom line.

Mnuchin declined to comment on how Trump would benefit from his proposals. He and other administration officials left the room as reporters shouted questions about how the plan would affect the Trump family.

ARMNAR says... April 26, 2017 at 3:05 p.m.

So Trump lied.

Again.

TimberTopper says... April 26, 2017 at 3:37 p.m.

Some of the rich see themselves as Royalty, not to be bothered by the "common people". Trump being one of those!

