Home /
THREE YEARS AGO TODAY: A look back in photos at devastating Arkansas tornado that killed 16
This article was published today at 11:13 a.m.
You will be redirected momentarily to the gallery of photos from the April 27, 2014, tornado. Or, you can click here to go there immediately.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: THREE YEARS AGO TODAY: A look back in photos at devastating Arkansas tornado that killed 16
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.