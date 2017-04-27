Arkansas investigation leads to arrest of Massachusetts man on sex charge

An Faulkner County sheriff’s office investigation that began in January led to the Monday arrest of a Massachusetts man on a charge of sexual exploitation of a child, authorities said.

Michael McCann, 30, of Haverhill, Mass., was arrested after investigations by the Faulkner County sheriff’s office and multiple FBI offices, a news release from the Faulkner County sheriff’s office said.

In January 2017, a sheriff’s office undercover investigator was contacted by a person “regarding sexual contact with underage children,” according to the release. The suspect told the investigator he lived in Massachusetts but that he “was interested in traveling to Arkansas for the purpose of sexual contact with an underage child,” the release said.

In April, the suspect told the investigator he had “sexual contact” with a 3-year-old New York girl and gave the investigator photographs of the girl, authorities said.

After that conversation, the sheriff’s office contacted the FBI office in Little Rock, who sent the case to FBI offices in New York and Massachusetts, according to the release.

Authorities searched a residence in Haverhill, Mass., and arrested McCann, the release said.

A news release from authorities listed a different last name for McCann. The reason for the discrepancy was not immediately clear.