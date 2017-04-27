Arkansas police chief shot in leg during scuffle for gun

Booneville Police Chief Albert Brown was recovering Wednesday from a leg wound he suffered when he was shot while responding to a call that a man was suicidal.

A news release from the Police Department said Brown and two other officers responded to a 911 call about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment where a man emerged holding a long gun and a handgun.

"The man came out of his apartment armed," the release said. "Chief Brown tried to disarm and tackle the suspect. During the struggle, Chief Brown received a gunshot wound to the leg and a dislocated shoulder."

Logan County Sheriff Boyd Hicks said the shooting occurred so quickly and the suspect was so close that neither Brown nor the officers had a chance to return fire. Brown was shot with the handgun, Hicks said.

"He arrested the guy after he [the guy] shot him," Hicks said of Brown. "He placed the man in custody."

Arrested was Gregory Rongey, 49, of Booneville. According to the Arkansas State Police, which was requested to assist in the investigation, Rongey was being held on a first-degree battery charge in the Yell County jail at Danville.

After the shooting, an officer drove Brown to Mercy Hospital in Booneville, Hicks said. Brown later was transferred to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, where hospital spokesman Jennifer Cook said Brown was listed in good condition Wednesday afternoon.

Booneville Mayor Jerry Wilkins said the bullet pierced Brown's leg, and surgery wasn't necessary, but Brown had lost a lot of blood from the injury.

"Probably the reason he's laid up in the hospital shot is because he leads by example," Wilkins said.

Wilkins said he believes Brown and the other officers handled the situation well. In capturing Rongey, he said, they saved Rongey's life.

Brown has been a member of the Booneville Police Department for 15 years and has been chief for 10 years, Wilkins said.

Wilkins said Brown is popular in the community and works well with his officers.

State Desk on 04/27/2017