Thursday, April 27, 2017, 4:08 p.m.

1 killed, 2 hurt in 2 separate shootings, Little Rock police say

By Jillian Kremer

This article was published today at 3:08 p.m. Updated today at 4:00 p.m.

PHOTO BY BRANDON RIDDLE

Police say a shooting on Park Lane left one person dead Thursday, April 27, 2017.

Photos by Brandon Riddle

One person is dead and two are hurt after two separate shootings in Little Rock on Thursday afternoon, police say.

One shooting occurred in the 1800 block of Park Lane and the second happened near the intersections of 24th and Marshall streets, the department said on Twitter.

According to authorities, there were three victims. One of the victims in the shooting on Park Lane later died, police said shortly before 4 p.m.

No further information is available at this time.

An Arkansas Online reporter is headed to the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.

