Home / Latest News /
PHOTO: 1 taken to hospital after fire destroys Arkansas home
This article was published today at 9:36 a.m.
One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a fire destroyed a home outside Hot Springs.
The Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported that one person suffered smoke inhalation after the fire broke out at the home on Shannon Lane, which is southwest of Hot Springs.
There was no word on his condition Thursday. It also wasn't clear what started the fire.
Morning Star and Lake Hamilton fire departments responded to the blaze, the newspaper reported.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: PHOTO: 1 taken to hospital after fire destroys Arkansas home
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.