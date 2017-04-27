Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, April 27, 2017, 9:43 a.m.

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

PHOTO: 1 taken to hospital after fire destroys Arkansas home

This article was published today at 9:36 a.m.

PHOTO BY GRACE BROWN

The Sentinel-Record/Grace Brown Morning Star and Lake Hamilton fire departments responded to a fully involved fire at a residence at 100 Shannon Lane Wednesday night. One man was taken to a local hospital by LifeNet due to smoke inhalation.

One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a fire destroyed a home outside Hot Springs.

The Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported that one person suffered smoke inhalation after the fire broke out at the home on Shannon Lane, which is southwest of Hot Springs.

There was no word on his condition Thursday. It also wasn't clear what started the fire.

Morning Star and Lake Hamilton fire departments responded to the blaze, the newspaper reported.

