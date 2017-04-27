Trump orders review of monuments

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday directing his interior secretary to review the designation of dozens of national monuments on federal lands, calling the protection efforts "a massive federal land grab" by previous administrations.

The move could upend protections put in place in Utah and other states under a 1906 law that authorizes the president to declare federal lands as monuments and restrict their use.

During a signing ceremony at the Interior Department, Trump said the order would end "another egregious abuse of federal power" and "give that power back to the states and to the people where it belongs."

Trump accused the administration of former President Barack Obama of using the Antiquities Act to "unilaterally put millions of acres of land and water under strict federal control."

[PRESIDENT TRUMP: Timeline, appointments, executive orders + guide to actions in first 100 days]

"Somewhere along the way, the [Antiquities Act] has become a tool of political advocacy rather than public interest," Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said. "And it's easy to see why designations in some cases are viewed negatively by those local communities that are impacted the most."

In December, shortly before leaving office, Obama angered Utah Republicans by creating the Bears Ears National Monument on more than 1 million acres of land that is sacred to American Indians and is home to tens of thousands of archaeological sites, including ancient cliff dwellings.

Republicans in the state asked Trump to take the unusual step of reversing Obama's decision. They said the designation will stymie growth by closing the area to commercial and energy development. The Antiquities Act does not give the president explicit power to undo a designation, and no president has ever taken such a step.

Wednesday's order will cover several dozen monuments across the country that have been designated since 1996. They include the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and Bears Ears, both in Utah.

Zinke was directed to produce an interim report in 45 days and make a recommendation on Bears Ears, then issue a final report within 120 days.

Zinke said that over the past 20 years, the designation of tens of millions of acres as national monuments has limited the lands' use for farming, timber harvesting, mining and oil and gas exploration, among other commercial purposes.

While designations have done "a great service to the public," Zinke said, the "local community affected should have a voice."

Some people, including Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, have hailed the order as the end of "land grabs" by presidents dating back to Bill Clinton.

But Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., said that if Trump truly wants to make America great again, he should use the law to protect and conserve America's public lands. Obama's designation of New Mexico's Rio Grande del Norte National Monument and Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument have preserved important lands while boosting the economy, Heinrich said, adding that similar results have been seen across the country.

"If this sweeping review is an excuse to cut out the public and scale back protections, I think this president is going to find a very resistant public," Heinrich said.

Members of a coalition of five Western tribes that pushed for the Bears Ears National Monument expressed opposition to the review of a decision they say was already carefully vetted by the Obama administration, including through a multiday visit last summer by then-Interior Secretary Sally Jewell.

Davis Filfred, the Navajo Nation representative on the coalition, said it would be heartbreaking if the review led to an attempt to strip the monument of designation.

"Once it's designated, it's designated. He should just honor our past leaders and those who were before him," Filfred said. "He's disregarding the Native Americans, the first people of this nation. This is sacred land."

Filfred said he and the coalition won't stand by idly if Zinke tries to undo the designation. "He's going to be in for a fight," Filfred said. "We're not going to let this down easy."

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Daly and Brady McCombs of The Associated Press.

A Section on 04/27/2017